Ghanaian right full-back Samuel Inkoom has completed a move to Bulgarian top flight side FC Vereya from Turkish side Antayalspor.

The 27-year-old has become quite the nomad in the past few seasons following a number of short stints with several clubs including Dnipro, Platanias and Boavista.

The details of his contract with the club are unknown but Citi Sports sources have picked up that it will be a short-term deal.

He has been taken through a medical which he passed. The full-back has seen his playing time at Antayalspor cut short this season, leaving him with no option but to seek playing time in the Bulgarian top flight.

Inkoom was an integral part of Ghana’s U- 20 team that won Gold in the U-20 World Cup in Egypt.

By: Citi Sports