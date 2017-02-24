Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are advocating for all processes in registering their businesses to be streamlined.

The petroleum distribution companies believe the current practice delays the process which makes it unattractive for the business to expand and promote competition.

Though the Managing Director of Petroleum Limited, Emmanuel Pobee admits of some initial constraints in meeting this objective, he explains the move should eventually ease the access to permits.

“Our goal is to able to attain a permit within a shorter period. Theoretically is seems simple but practically it is going to take a lot of man power, a lot of government support and then a lot of red tapes. You know you have to be able to break certain rules and laid down practices to be able to achieve this but if we are able to do so I believe things will be simplified or speed up the process,” he said.

Mr. Pobee made the remarks at the sidelines of the launch of the LPG and service station for Radiance Petroleum Limited at Gbawe in Accra.

Currently there are a total of eighty-eight OMCs duly registered by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The call by the players also follows similar ones expressed by other businesses.

For instance, the latest ease of doing business report by the World Bank has shown that Ghana ranked 108th out of 190 countries surveyed.

But the NPP government has since assured of its readiness to reduce the heavy bureaucracies associated with the registering of businesses in Ghana.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana