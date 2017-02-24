This is the last weekend of the month February. Next week we get into my favourite month.

March is my favourite month because it’s my birth month, and Citi FM’s Heritage Month will also be here. Talk of a magical month ahead – we get to learn more about Ghana and go on the Heritage Caravan. Here’s to hoping that I get to at least see one region and enjoy the food for my birthday.

Here is a taste of some of the songs that speaks tomorrow history, culture and joy.

–

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana