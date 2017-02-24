An 18-year-old daughter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem Central Constituency, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, has allegedly committed suicide at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The deceased, Adwoa Agyarkwa Anyimadu-Antwi, a first-year student, is believed to have hanged herself on Friday morning, [February 24, 2017].

Citi News’ Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Lauretta Timah, who confirmed the incident, said the lifeless body of the young lady has since been deposited at the KNUST Hospital morgue.

The late Adwoa Agyarkwa Anyimadu-Antwi, was found lifeless with a rope around her neck hung to her room’s ceiling.

A journalist with KNUST’s Focus FM, Edward Oppong Marfo, said residents of Independence Hall, where the deceased took her life this morning were devastated after news of the incident was reported.

Although the reason for her act is yet to be known, Edward Oppong Marfo said some of her friends said she had lamented over the past week that she was not performing well academically as expected by her parents.

The late chemical engineering student reportedly left a note that read, “am sorry to disappoint you mummy and daddy”.

School authorities and the police are yet to comment on the matter.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor