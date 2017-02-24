There is a groundswell of support for Sudan-based Kwesi Appiah to be re-appointed as Black Stars coach.

The Al Khartoum coach has been identified as the heir-apparent after no major achievements in the last 18 months of Avram Grant’s reign.

Appiah has been quiet on a possible return to the team but the ex-Ghana captain has garnered some goodwill as far as the job is concerned.

He led the Black Stars to the last four of the Africa Cup of Nations and remains the only Ghanaian coach to have qualified the team to the World Cup.

In 2016, he was voted the best coach in Sudan after impressing as head coach of Al Khartoum.

By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana