There have been reports of calls from some National Democratic Congress members of the Ashaiman constituency to their Member of Parliaments, Ernest Norgbey, to drop his lawsuit against the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Otiko Djaba at the Supreme Court.

The Ashaiman MP together with the MP for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, filed the lawsuit seeking to revoke Madam Djaba’s appointment due to her failure to undertake the mandatory national service.

The MPs have since come under several attacks with some groups in Ashaiman demanding the withdrawal of the suit or face their exit from the National Democratic Congress.

But Mr. Norgbey has said he remains resolute in his legal action, in addition to the fact he thinks the protests against his suit are politically motivated by persons in the New Patriotic Party who may not even belong to the Ashaiman constituency.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, “those who are doing the press conferences and other things are not known NDC people. They are all NPP people who may never vote fo the NDC at any given point in time. This is politically motivated. They are not confirmed citizens of Ashaiman as they have termed themselves to be.”

In the meantime, the MP said his case was still at the Supreme Court and that “we are still waiting for the court to give us direction.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana