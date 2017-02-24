MAP International-Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in Ghana, has trained a network of community monitors in the Asutifi North District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

The program was under its Ghana Strengthening and Accountability Mechanisms Project, which seeks to empower communities to demand a judicious use of resources for development at the district level.

The project, is aimed at increasing social inclusion and accountability of citizens in the planning and budgeting processes of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), to enable communities hold duty bearers accountable for their stewardship.

Mr. Asante Gilbert, Country team leader of MAP International in his address, said the initiative started in 2015, and is sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), to bridge the gap between citizens and district assemblies.

According to him, community monitors would be expected to lead their communities to engage with the assemblies on the efficient use of their resources for capital projects by the end of the project in 2019.

He said politicization of issues of empowerment and community mobilization was a major challenge most community members faced.

The District Planning Officer, James Atta-Era, said for any intervention to achieve its desired results, social accountability must be promoted through citizen participation at all levels of planning and execution of projects.

He disclosed his outfit will soon commission a data collection process to draw new development plan for the district for 2018-2021, and appealed to the community monitors to use their acquired skills to assist the assembly come with a holistic and sustainable plan for the area.

Mr. Daniel Owusu, District Budget Analyst on his part, called for close collaboration among stakeholders to reduce waste and promote efficiency in service delivery.

He urged traditional leaders and community members to show more interest in the work and operation of the assemblies to check misuse of their resources.

MAP International Ghana is a Christian health organization that partners with institutions and people living in conditions of poverty to save lives and develop healthier families and communities.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana

