Some chiefs in the Northern Region have declared their unflinching support to the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed.

The Chief of Tamale, Naa Dakpema Dawuni Alhassan, Gukpegu Naa, Alhaji Alhassan Abdulai and Lamashegu Naa, Ziblim Abdulai among others,expressed their excitement about Salifu Saeed’s appointment.

They however implored the regional Minister to act as a unifier and galvanize all citizens in the area for constructive purposes.

Salifu Saeed,who officially took over office on Thursday January 23, 2017, paid courtesy calls on some traditional leaders, the clergy, and later interacted with party supporters.

He assured citizens of quality leadership desirous to fight poverty and youth unemployment considered as the region’s commonest enemies.

He pleaded with the citizens to be law abiding and liaise with his administration and law enforcement agencies to sustain peace and unity that are missing in some identified areas of the the region.

Salifu Saeed appreciated the role of development partners in the region’s transformation and promised to build cordial relations with them.

He said the Nana Addo-Bawumia led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is committed to fulfill the party’s 2016 campaign promises.

He is scheduled to visit the overlord of Mamprugu, overlord of Gonjaland, the Dagbon Regent among other traditional leaders in the region.

He is touring the region with party bigwigs including the regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, regional chief Scribe Sule Salifu, and Chairman of the NPP regional council of elders, Alhaji Musah Mima.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana