The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta, says work on the Awoshie-Pokuase interchange will commence later in 2017.

According to him, the procurement processes for the commencement of the 95 million dollar project will be completed in six months.

The Minister in an interview with journalists after touring the project site on Thursday [February 23], said the project, when completed, will ease the terrible traffic situation on the Achimota-Nsawam stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

He said, “A lot of project works are going on. If that is completed, it will ease the congestion that the traveling public experience on daily basis. It is a 3-tier interchange project, and we have started all the procurement processes. 6 months from now, that should be done; and it will take almost 2 years to go through that. We are going to put up a school, ICT centers and it will be a huge edifice.”

The project, which was initiated by the previous NDC government, saw parliament approve a loan of $83.6 million for the expansion in 2016.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) is providing the funds, while the Government of Ghana (GoG) is to offer a counterpart funding of $11.1 million.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

