All 24 suspects arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command for allegedly attacking a lady alleged to have stolen money, have been granted bail.

The lady, who was accused of stealing 1,100 from a shop owner at the central business district of Adum in Kumasi, was captured on camera being beaten and stripped naked.

Some 24 suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.

But Citi News’ Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Lauretta Tmah, said “all the 24 suspects who were arrested on Wednesday morning were were granted bail today [Friday].”

Explaining reasons for their release, Lauretta Timah said : “A police enquiry bail has been granted to the accused persons within 48 hours of arrest to enable the Police conduct further investigations so this is the reason why all 24 were granted bail.”

Asked whether the suspects were screened before they were released, Lauretta said : “ all the suspects were taken to the CID for screening.”

Giving details on the whereabouts of the victim, Lauretta said “as at the day she made the formal complaint, she was given medical forms to fill and since then the Police say she has not yet returned so as at now; we don’t know her whereabouts.

“Police also said that she was directed to go the Komfo Anokye Hospital, and no case of theft has been reported. The police say they will not do anything if the victim does not turn up…They will decide on whether to follow up on the case or not.”

Various groups and individuals have since condemned the incident, describing it as barbaric and unconstitutional.

The Gender Minister , Otiko Afisa Djaba also condemned the act and asked the Police to deal with the culprits.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

