The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari Ayine has pledged to work assiduously with all stakeholders and development partners in fulfilment of the New Patriotic Party’s manifesto to massively develop the region.

According to him, the region’s developmental gap can only be bridged by working in synergy with all and sundry to facilitate the realisation of the needed development for the region.

The Minister was given a rapturous welcome by scores of party members from the 15 constituencies of the region, in party paraphernalia in procession through the principal streets of Bolgatanga to his residence.

Addressing party members at his residence, Rockson Bukari assured that the region will witness massive development under his tenure of office.

“The bad state of roads in the region will witness a face-lift, let us unite and tackle the real enemies of our region and that is poverty, literacy, deprivation, diseases and unemployment of the teeming youth.

I wish to assure the people of the region that, I will operate an open door administration where every good idea or input towards the development of the region will be welcome.

I will also hold series of engagement with identifiable stakeholders in the region to learn at first hand the plans and programmes and also solicit support for the implementation of the manifesto of the NPP government”

Mr. Bukari also pledged to spend time at the party regional office after work on every Friday to address party issues and also harness the cordial working relationship among the rank and file of the party in the execution of the party’s manifesto.

He reiterated his commitment to being time conscious to all functions in the region particularly to work for others to emulate since low productivity at workplaces resulted from lateness and indiscipline.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana