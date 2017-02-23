President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday presented his first State of the Nation Address, where he reiterated government’s commitment towards education, with the implementation of the free Senior High School Education being the major focus.

He also reiterated the restoration of allowance for teacher trainees. But what other reforms and developments will the education sector under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government witness?

The infographic below gives an idea of the changes we can expect.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana