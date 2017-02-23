President Akufo-Addo has accused the erstwhile John Mahama-led administration of increasing the country’s debt stock to about 122 billion from 9.5 billion in 2009.

The President while speaking in Parliament during his first State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, further noted that, he inherited a $2.4 billion highly indebted power sector from the previous government.

Nana Addo spoke on several other sectors of the economy in his maiden address.

Citifmonline.com takes a look at some things said by the President in his address as against what his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama said during his last two State of the Nation Address in February 2016 and January, 2017.

Below is an infographic summarizing the views of the two– Akufo-Addo and John Mahama.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

