The Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Francis, has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his assumption of the high office of the land, after his victory in the 2016 elections.

The message, which was delivered on behalf of the Pope by Archbishop Jean-Marie Speich, Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana, also indicated to President Akufo-Addo that Pope Francis had decided to send an envoy from The Vatican for Ghana’s 60th Independence celebration.

This decision by Pope Francis, according to Archbishop Jean-Marie Speich, was the first time in 40 years that a delegation had been sent by the Pope to witness Ghana’s Independence Day celebration.

This, according to the Papal Nuncio, was indicative of the high regard Pope Francis has for President Akufo-Addo, Ghana and her democratic credentials.

Archbishop Jean-Marie Speich made this known on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, when he paid a courtesy call on the President.

He also urged President Akufo-Addo to announce the name of a new Ambassador from Ghana to The Vatican, as there isn’t one at the moment.

In his brief response, President Akufo-Addo, through the Archbishop, thanked Pope Francis for his message, and expressed his deepest respects and appreciation for the immense work being done by Pope Francis, especially for the year.

He also commended the Catholic Church for the invaluable support given to Ghana, in the areas of education, health and the provision of social services to the citizenry, over the years, particularly through the Catholic Relief Services.

President Akufo-Addo assured Archbishop Jean-Marie Speich that, in the tenure of his Presidency, he will deepen further the relations between Ghana and The Vatican, for the mutual benefit of its citizens.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana