The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called off its intended demonstration scheduled for Friday, February 24.

This decision follows the condemnation of post election violence by President Akuffo-Addo on Tuesday, in his first State of the Nation Address.

The youth wing of the party earlier planned a demonstration against what they called violent attacks by the NPP on its supporters.

Announcing the decision in a press statement, the party’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, further called on the President to disband the party’s vigilante group, invincible forces.

“On our part, we are calling off the planned demonstration of our Youth Wing against NPP violence scheduled for February 24, as a sign of good faith. We believe in peaceful coexistence and we see the President’s call as an important precondition for peace in Ghana. We therefore urge him to walk the talk,” the statement said.

President Akufo-Addo, while delivering his maiden State of the Nation Address before Parliament on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, condemned the spate of violent attacks that occurred during the country’s transition period earlier this year.

The President said, such “undignified” acts must not be allowed to continue in the country. “Wrong doing has no political colour, and I do not subscribe to the lawlessness of political party supporters simply because their party has been elected to office… I condemn all such conducts and call on all political parties especially the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that this is the last time such undignified acts occur during our periods of transition,” he said.

The party also called on the President to immediately “disband and demobilize” the Invisible Forces; a private security group operating in the name of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

–

By: Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana