President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed an acting Coordinator for the National Youth Authority (NYA) in a letter seen by Citi News and signed by the President.

Emmanuel Asigiri, an aide to former vice President, the late Aliu Mahama has been asked to take over the management of the youth authority until the necessary constitutional obligations are fulfilled to appoint a substantive coordinator.

The National Youth Authority has been without a head since the change in government.

The National Youth Authority is an agency under the Ministry of Youth and Sports and is governed by a Board of Trustees and is headed by a National Coordinator.

The authority is the statutory body established to coordinate and facilitate youth development activities in the country.

Some of the State Youth Development Organisations under NYA’s wing are the National Youth Employment Program, the National Service Secretariat and the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA).

The NYA registers youth groups and associations throughout the country to build data for effective programming.

It also provides out-of-school youth with skills training through the Youth Leadership and Skills training Institutes.

By: Pearl Akanya-Ofori/citifmonline.com/Ghana