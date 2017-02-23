Former President John Dramani Mahama will today [Thursday] deliver the keynote address at the African Leadership Magazine (ALM) Person of the Year 2016 Awards Programme in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The former President will be speaking on the theme, “How can Africa win the progress race?”

The ALM Person of the Year Awards, is in keeping with a tradition of presenting the positive sides of the African continent, which hardly finds space on the global stage.

It will also celebrate exemplary leadership and individuals who have contributed to shaping the global perception of the African continent.

President Mahama is expected to be decorated with the African Political Leader of the Year Award for his contribution towards deepening and enriching Ghana’s democracy and his towering status as one of Africa’s best.

The Chairman of the International Advisory board of the ALM Awards, Ambassador Joe Beasley, spoke highly of the former President saying, “it is gratifying to know that Africa still has leaders like you bestriding the political space.”

Ambassador Joe Beasley also noted that Mr. Mahama made significant contributions to Ghana’s economic growth and development; spearheaded and completed some ambitious projects; went into the elections and respected the wishes of the electorate.

“Africa has found in you and leaders like you, the perfect Apostles of Good Governance and Democracy, who would help in spreading the gospel to the rest of the continent.”

Mr. Mahama will also be presented with the Georgia Congressional Commendation from the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus during the event.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana