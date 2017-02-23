The Director General of the Ghana Health Services (GHS), Dr. Ebenezer Appiah Denkyira, has announced plans to strengthen the operation of Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds to achieve universal access to quality healthcare.

They would have adequate supply of medicines, improvement in data quality, integrated service delivery and sufficiently prepared to respond to emergencies.

The GHS would additionally focus on building the capacity of the community health officers and volunteers and ensure increased supervision and monitoring.

Dr. Appiah Denkyira said this in a speech read for him at a three-day performance review meeting of the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate held in Kumasi.

It was held under the theme “Efficient financial management – A tool for achieving SDGs – 3”.

In attendance were directors of the health ministry, district health directors, heads of facilities run by faith-based organizations, private facility operators, chiefs and officials of the national health insurance authority (NHIA).

Dr. Appiah Denkyira also spoke of stepped-up training of emergency medical teams in all hospitals, support and promote local initiatives to expand community emergency transport system for especially, pregnant women.

The GHS was also going to make sure that vetting teams were set up in every facility to oversee timely submission of health insurance claims.

“Audit units would also liaise with finance units to ensure that audits queries were adequately addressed and make sure management and financial staff were abreast with public financial management procedures”, he added.

Source: GNA