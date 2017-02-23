The events sub-committee of Ghana’s 60 years Anniversary Committee, has launched one of its flagship programs dubbed, ” Jubilee Innovation Challenge (JIC)”.

The JIC is a youth challenge aimed at getting Ghanaian youth to develop mobile apps that can be relevant to the Ghanaian way of doing things in everyday life and in the business sector.

The competition is opened to persons between the ages of 18 to 35.

The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) is providing a cash price of 100,000.00 Ghana cedis to the winner.

The second runner up will take home 75,000.00 Ghana cedis, which cash price will be sponsored by a yet to be named institution.

Addressing the press at the launch of the competition, the Managing Director of UMB, John Awuah, said his outfit is looking forward to innovative apps that will help shape business in Ghana.

The Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid, urged the youth in Ghana to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the competition.

By: Philip Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana