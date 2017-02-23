The Northern Regional Police Command is yet to make any arrest in connection with the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 12-year old girl at Ggblo-Kpalsi, a suburb of Tamale.

According to the police, the victim was en route to her parents’ store after closing from school on Tuesday, when her attackers ambushed her, and dragged her to an abandoned structure where they raped and strangled her to death.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, the outgoing Police Public Relations Officer of the Norther Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, said police are working with some evidence from the crime scene as investigations proceed, but no names have come up for arrests.

“As we speak, we have swabbed a sample from the scene and it appears the sample looks like semen alongside some blood traces also at the scene and that is going to assist us in our investigation.”

“We hope to also conduct a post-mortem examination on the body so we can get a better medical cause of death so that will assist us in the investigation,” ASP Tetteh added.

Per initial assessments, ASP Tetteh noted that “it appears she was strangled after she was violently raped; but for now no suspect has been mentioned and nobody has been picked up.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana