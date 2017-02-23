Strewn with thought-provoking images from Ghanaian photographers and painters, stylish antiques, beautiful décor pieces and refreshing accessories, Antique Lemonade Gallery which was conceptualised in 2016, is extremely welcoming and characterised by a serene and delightful ambience.

This new gallery, located on the premises behind the popular Josie’s Cuppa Cappuccino in Airport Residential Area, opens its doors to the public on Saturday, 25th February 2017, at 9:00 am.

Although the gallery focuses on offering visual space for photographers to display their enthralling and beautiful work, it is not limited to that. The prints and frames are exhibited alongside antique lifestyle pieces and interspersed with must-have, sturdy furniture, collectables and accessories, which are retailed by the gallery as well.

Antique Lemonade Gallery partners with seasoned photographers such as Steve Ababio, Emmanuel Bobbie, Mike Sampson, Charles William Coussey and Yaw Pare and seeks to encourage emerging photographers in their craft by granting them access to an appreciative audience. Other partners include Mabel Simpson featuring her mSimps Home Collection and Sam Amoabeng, a graduate of Wimbledon Art College, who creates amazing works of art using metal.

Functioning as a multi-purpose gallery, Antique Lemonade offers portraiture, framing and photobook commissionings and will host an installation look featuring the Dalliance by maria maria range of clothes displayed with artsy bead jewellery from Dalliance with Jewellery.

Furthermore, discerning clients can make reservations for the use of the space for exhibitions, meetings, pop-up restaurants as well as intimate dinners and events, thereby making Antique Lemonade an extremely versatile space and the “hottest”place to be in Accra – not only for lovers of photography.

Credentials photo: © Antique Lemonade Gallery