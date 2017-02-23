The Police in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western Region, have confirmed the arrest of 26 persons at Sefwi Mafia, for burning down mining equipment belonging to small-scale scale miners operating at Komiama, a farming community in the area.

According to the Divisional Police Commander for Sefwi Wiawso, Chief Superintendent Enor, the miners had been called to the Juabeso District Police Command, after residents of Komiama, a town near to Sefwi Mafia, raised concerns about the operations of the miners.

He said while addressing the matter, the residents of Sefwi Mafia invaded the mining site, and destroyed a brand new excavator and other equipment.”

Chief Supt. Enor added that, the miners were not operating in Sefwi Mafia “but they thought when the miners finished working at Komiama, they will proceed to Sefwi Mafia, that is why they went to do that.”

“My district commander had called the leadership of the miners for a meeting, when Sefwi Mafia people went there to destroy their equipment. So the miners even thought we were those empowering the people to destroy their equipment.”

He concluded that, “we are currently carrying out our screening to identify those culpable after which we will process them for court”.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana