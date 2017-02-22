The Silverbird Cinemas Accra will on Saturday March 4, 2017 be the center of attraction as movie lovers, celebrities and actors line up for the premiere of new Ghanaian movie – KETEKE.

The movie directed by Peter Sedufia features lead roles by Adjetey Anang and Lydia Forson in a story that highlights the rail service system in the 80’s where the train serves as the only means of transport from the outskirts.

BOI (Adjetey Anang) and ATWEI (Lydia Forson) a couple are bent on delivering their first baby in Akete but misses their first train.

A wrong decision finds them in the middle of nowhere. Will they make it on time for the delivery, or, risk losing the baby and mother?”

KETEKE also stars veteran actor Fred Amugi, Raymond Sarfo, Clemento Suarez among others.

The movie is produced by Laurene Manaa and will be premiering at 7pm and 9pm at the Silverbird Cinemas and West Hills mall for GHC30.

Click below to watch trailer:

By: Franklin Badu Jnr/citifmonline.com/Ghana