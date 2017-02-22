The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has told Parliament government will allow the law to be used to resolve the tensions in Bimbilla in the Northern Region.

An attempted enskinment of a sub-chief in the towns by the regent in the town, despite warnings from police and the district and regional security councils, sparked the violent clashes between two factions, leading to the military and police moving in to take control of the situation.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, Ambrose Dery assured that government will do all it can to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Government will not shed its responsibility to ensure peace, security and safety for all persons in Bimbilla and government, in consonance with this commitment, has shown this by the heavy deployment that we have put in place. In pursuant of that, a team of investigators are on the ground and we want to find out who the perpetrators are. As of today, three suspects have been identified are in custody of the police.”

“In respect of the security of each person in Bimbilla, the security personnel on the ground have been tasked to protect each person, and in particular, the homes of key stakeholders and we are doing so on both sides of the political divide,” he said.

The clashes left 10 persons dead with at least 11 injured. Seven of those who were killed are women and two of them, children.

Schools and medical facilities were also forced to close down as a result of the clashes.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana