Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), Dr. Prosper Akambong, appears to have abandoned his duty post.

His office has been under lock and key since Tuesday February 21, by a popular vigilante group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Kandahar Boys group.

The group’s action was in protest against the CEO’s alleged mismanagement of the facility. Whiles some paramedical staff of the hospital are upbeat about the incident, others are apprehensive.

The hospital’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Fareed, toldthe action troopers were civil in their conduct. According to him, they did not vandalize any property or attack any staff.

He also disclosed another vigilante group’s intention to picket at the hospital premises at an unknown date. Ahmed Fareed called for maximum restraint and advised those agitated persons to use the right channel to address their grievances.

He said the incident has been reported to the police and the Ministers of Health and Interior.

Kandahar Boys Secretary

The group’s Secretary, Iddris Abdul Hack, explained that the action was to safeguard the hospital. He revealed that some staff of the hospital connived with other NPP youth groups to demonstrate against the CEO, Dr. Prosper Akambong.

He said the group’s action foiled some NPP youth group’s intention to picket at the hospital premises on Wednesday February 22. Iddris Abdul Hack reaffirmed the Kandahar Boys’ commitment to zealously protect the hospital.

He however supported calls for Dr. Akambong’s dismissal as the CEO.

Northern Young Patriots demand

The Northern Young Patriots earlier at a news conference, demanded the immediate dismissal of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Prosper Akambong.

The group’s Chairman, Bashiru Baba, insinuated that Dr. Akambong was superintending over corruption, nepotism and abuse of human rights of staff.

He further claimed Dr. Prosper Akambong reduced the major referral health facility to a death trap.

Bashiru Baba called for forensic audit of the hospital’s accounts, and the establishment of a bipartisan committee to investigate the allegations leveled against the CEO and his surrogates.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana