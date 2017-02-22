Newmont Ghana Women and Allies Network has donated GHc45, 742 to anti-breast cancer campaigner, Breast Care International, BCI in support of breast care education in Ghana.

The donation was done at a short, but impressive ceremony at the Peace and Love Hospital, Baatsona, on the Spintex road, Accra.

The cash donation is to boost BCI’s countrywide outreach programs aimed at educating and creating awareness about breast cancer through free breast screening.

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President of BCI, and CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, said the amount would bolster the campaign and was highly appreciative of Newmont because the humanitarian gesture was both at the instance, and on the volition of the Multinational Company.

The chairperson of the Accra Chapter of Women and Allies, Newmont Ghana, Neringa Berzinkaskaite, and the Chairperson of the Akyem Chapter, Elizabeth Hazel, were unanimous the donation was in line with their corporate social responsibility in reaching out to human centered organizations whose core objects were in line with those of Newmont, and commended BCI for the sustained campaign against breast cancer, which they believed, had impacted positively on the public.

MTN/ THE ARKO FOUNDATION

Elsewhere in the Ashanti region, a delegation of Telecom giant MTN, led by the Manager of the Northern sector, Mrs. Afrakoma Baah Obeng has paid a courtesy call on Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai at the Head office of BCI in Kumasi to familiarize themselves with operations of the facility and to explore ways of corporation between the two.

The BCI team, led by Dr. Wiafe, walked them through the various stages of breast cancer treatment and reiterated the urgent need to intensify the public education drive in a bid to reduce the incidence of the disease while fighting off ignorance and stigmatization.

She charged corporate Ghana to assist BCI in whatever way possible to intensify the awareness creation exercise as poverty and ignorance combine to claim lives of some afflicted women.

A co-sponsored free breast screening program by BCI and the “Arkoh foundation” (an offshoot of BCI) , at the Africa Hall of The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, followed the visit, and was at the instance of the Ladies Wing of the Harvest Chapel International, where Mrs. Baah Obeng, doubles as the leader.

Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai noted that the “primary consideration is to connect with schools and communities across the country for breast abnormalities”

The BCI outreach team encouraged the student population and the faithful to periodically examine their own breasts and report any abnormality to health facilitIes for further examination.

Dr. Wiafe charged them to be ambassadors of the breast cancer public education program and help spread the news that breast cancer is both treatable and survivable if detected early.

ABURI SCREENING

And in the Eastern region, a well-attended free breast screening in the tourist town of Aburi climaxed the week of free breast screening programs by BCI.

The community was screened for diabetes among other non- communicable diseases which research has established as silent killers.

A public education at the Wesley Methodist church by Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai preceded the free breast screening.

Credit: Breast Cancer International