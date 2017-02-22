A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akwatia constituency in the Eastern Region, Dr. Kofi Asare has died.

Dr. Asare reportedly died in a motor accident on Tuesday [February 22, 2017].

The NPP Akwatia Constituency Secretary, and grandson of the deceased, Eugene Acheampong, told Citi News that the accident happened while the former legislator was on his way to Agogo from Accra.

He said the family and the NPP had been saddened by Dr. Asare’s demise.

Eugene Acheampong said, “It is true; he got an accident on the Nkwakaw road and passed on. He traveled to Accra for a meeting and on his way back to Agogo he had the accident.”

“I just returned from his hometown, Wenchi to be precise; and we will be going for a meeting with the family tomorrow then we will talk about the funeral arrangements and the 1-week celebration.”

“I’m at the party office at Akwatia and people are mourning. The man is such that, he was a loving man for the constituency, everybody loves him, and when you go to Wenchi at the moment, everybody is mourning.”

Dr. Kofi Asare won the 2008 parliamentary elections in the Akwatia constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after polling 17,900 votes against Baba Jammal of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) 15,860.

He served for only one term as a parliamentarian.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

