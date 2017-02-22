The National Democratic Congress (NDC), is calling on President Akufo-Addo to immediately “disband and demobilize” the Invisible Forces; a private security group operating in the name of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said this will confirm the president’s commitment to address the violence and lawlessness carried out by some political party groups.

President Akufo-Addo, while delivering his maiden State of the Nation Address before Parliament on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, condemned the spate of violent attacks that occurred during the country’s transition period earlier this year.

He said, such “undignified” acts must not be allowed to continue in the country.

“Wrong doing has no political colour, and I do not subscribe to the lawlessness of political party supporters simply because their party has been elected to office… I condemn all such conducts and call on all political parties especially the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that this is the last time such undignified acts occur during our periods of transition,” he said.

But the NDC’s statement said the president’s call was belated, although a welcoming news.

“This call, though belated, is welcome news for the NDC and indeed all peace-loving Ghanaians.

“In our last two press conferences, we had cause to demand from Nana Akuffo-Addo; a swift call to stop his lawless Invisible Forces from engaging in their beastly and barbaric acts.”

“Our calls went unheeded and the brigandry of the Invisible Forces resulted in injuries, destruction of property, and the loss of precious lives.”

“The inability of the security forces to protect lives and property compelled us to ask our members to employ the first law of nature, which is, self-defense: as the only way of fending off the fiendish attacks of the Nana Akufo-Addo’s Invisible Forces.”

The statement continued that “we intend to view this belated call by president Nana as a genuine effort on his part to rein-in the rampaging and marauding members of his party, and it is our expectation that his gesture will restore the peace Ghanaians enjoyed under the NDC.”

It added that, the NDC hoped that the President “is not only paying lip service to his call for the IGP, Asante-Apeatu and his men to crack the whip and deal mercilessly with all forms of lawlessness.”

The NDC also said in the light of the President’s comments on the subject, it has called off a demonstration of its Youth Wing over attacks from NPP scheduled for February 24, as a sign of good faith.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

