The International Distance Education Centre, (IDEC), has reached an agreement with the University of Leicester to facilitate the delivery of undergraduate and post graduate programmes in Ghana.

The agreement will see IDEC facilitate the University’s programs via distance learning.

IDEC will provide administrative support, marketing and recruitment services for the University, as well as host the learning centre for students of the University in Ghana.

Dr. Matthew Higgins, Associate Dean of Enterprise and External Relations of the University of Leicester School of Business, said the partnership with IDEC will offer local students convenient and affordable access to international quality education.

“The University of Leicester offers students across the world the opportunity to study via flexible and supported distance learning. We are ranked amongst the top 1% of universities in the world, and we have been offering distance learning programmes in Ghana for over 25 years. Our partnership with IDEC will help us to continue our proud history in Ghana and provide Ghanaians with access to high-quality UK education.”

Mr. Emmanuel Kwashie Agbodzi, Managing Director of IDEC and graduate of the University of Leicester, said distance learning provides an affordable way of studying at a prestigious UK university.

IDEC is committed to supporting local learners, to ensure they receive the best support to enable them to study and continue in their careers.

“We will work with the University of Leicester to facilitate flexible and quality distance education for Ghanaian students. The University is renowned for providing quality distance learning programmes that are anchored on personal coaching and mentoring. These programmes are geared towards academic success and career development, helping students achieve professional excellence. We want to help these students get the best out of their education while studying here in Ghana.”

Ghanaian Students will have the opportunity to study courses such as; the Leicester MBA, MSc Finance, MSc Marketing, MSc HRM & Training, MSc Occupational Psychology of Work and many others under the new agreement.

The University of Leicester is one of the United Kingdom, (UK)’s largest providers of distance learning courses with over 1,000 new distance learners joining each year.

IDEC is an Educational, marketing and consultancy oriented company in Ghana.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana