President of Ghana, H.E Nana Akuffo Addo, has revealed that his government will be seeking to use school sports as the pivot in the nation’s sports development.

President Akuffo Addo stressed on the importance of education in the growth and development of the nation highlighting the need for the school experience to be friendly for all stakeholders.

Addressing the public in his first State of the Nation Address at the Parliament House, President Akuffo Addo went on to promise to revive sports in the educational curriculum, and pointed school sports as the basis for sports development under his government. “We keep our promises just as we will ensure that our sports development is hinged on the revival of school sports.”

“Mr. Speaker, there has been far too much tension in the educational sector. It is in everyone’s interest that the school experience is a happy one for children, teachers and parents alike.”

“The happy and skilled population that will drive the path to development starts at school. We aim to revive the key to prosperity in our schools,” he added. Issues of funding for the sports sector will be made clearer when the nation’s budget is read before Parliament on March 2, 2017.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana