President Nana Akufo-Addo will be inheriting an economy the former President, John Mahama, has described as being vibrant.

The various sectors including Education, Health, Energy and Infrastructure, witnessed some developments under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

These gains have been emphasized in most of the former President’s public addresses including the state of the nation address.

Among the various promises John Mahama made when he came into office as President, was to end the country’s energy woes, by increasing the national production capacity, to increasing access to quality education by introducing a progressively free secondary education, and building new school blocks.

He also promised to complete and start key road infrastructure projects as well as strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Most of the aforementioned promises did not achieve 100 per cent fulfillment, but some gains were made.

Here is an infographic with details of the state of some sectors of Ghana’s economy as bequeathed to President Akufo-Addo by former president Mahama.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

