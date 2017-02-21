President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, presented his first state of the nation address to Parliament in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution.

The President touched on issues ranging from the economy, education, health and energy among others.

Despite painting a gloomy picture of the economy as bequeathed to him from the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC), the President said he would ensure that the Ghanaian economy does not collapse under his watch.

