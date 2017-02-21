Lovers of fashion and Arts in the Volta Region should brace themselves up for a first ever regional fashion and arts fair that is to hit the regional capital as part of Ghana’s 60thIndependence Day celebrations.

The three-day event which promises to be thrilling would see budding fashion and art designers across the country converge at the GNAT Gardens in Ho to showcase their wares from the 5th to 7th March 2017.

The organizers, Sasa Clothing; a leading fashion firm in Ho said the event which forms one of the means of commemorating Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary this March would be held annually to promote the culture and tourism potentials of the Volta Region.

”This concept is an initiative to be met annually as a Region and would be a major fixture of Ghana’s art scene that would share the story of the Volta Region to the world”.

The event which is being organized in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority ,Campus Splash TV and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council is under the theme “Promoting Entrepreneurship through Arts, Fashion and Tourism”.

The highlights of the fair include, a fashion show, theatre and musical performances.

Speaking at the media launch in Ho today [Monday], the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa who commended organizers of the event asked designers, institutions and the business community to actively get involved in the fair and explore opportunities in the exhibitions to market potentials of themselves.

Other dignitaries who were present at the launch include the Regional Director of Center for National Culture, Mr Emmanuel Quao,the Regional Manager of Ghana Tourism Authority Mr Kwame Gyasi, Hon James Gunu; Former DCE of Akatsi North, Chief of Ave Atanve Togbui Dunyo and Dr Donald Senanu Agumenu; a Project Management and Leadership Expert.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana