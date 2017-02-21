The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Holy Trinity Spa and medical centre, Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah has been adjudged the 2016 The New Ghanaian (TNG) health personality of the year at the 7th Heroes of Distinction Conference and Awards, which was recently held at the Chartered Institute of Bankers in Accra.

The Heroes of Distinction Conference and Awards ceremony is an annual event which is organised by the WAI- West Africa International Press Ltd, publishers of TNG to honour outstanding Ghanaian entrepreneurs for their contribution to the economic growth of Ghana in the year 2016.

Dr. Anyah was honoured for his dedication and leadership prowess which has contributed to the growth and development of the health sub-sectors.

Dr. Anyah has carved a niche for himself in the hospitality and tourism industry as one with a desire for quality service delivery. He has contributed immensely to the spa and health farm industry in Africa as a whole.

The awards ceremony which was held under the theme “Golden Steps to Successful Business in the Developing Economy like Ghana” rewarded 20 individuals and institutions for their outstanding contribution towards the growth and development of Ghana’s economy.

Some of the recipients of the awards are, Alhaji Chief Amidu Bukari Kabore who received the TNG Promoter of Islamic Education award in Ghana, Mrs. Mary Brown of Prudential Bank who received the TNG Business Woman of the year award, while Las Palmas Restaurant was awarded the TNG Indigenous Restaurant of the year award.

Others include; Noble Obese-Antwi of Sekyere Rural Bank, Noble Dr. Stephen Yeboah who received the TNG outstanding Herbal Medicine Practitioner of the year award and Mount Sinai Hospital, among others.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of WAI- West Africa International Press Ltd, Dr. Dee Otibu-Asare said that most of the recipients of the 2016 Heroes of Distinction award have made giant strides in their respective fields of endeavour on the quiet but The New Ghanaian Magazine discovered them for recognition.

He explained that over the years, governments have identified the private sector as the engine of growth, hence, their effort to put in place the necessary economic and investment structures to ensure that a congenial environment is created to stimulate the influx of foreign investors and also spur on local entrepreneurs to invest in the country.

Dr. Otibu-Asare also called for support for indigenous entrepreneurs who have shown genuine intention for growth of the economy, especially those whose capital levels do not equate that of their foreign counterparts.

On his part, the President of the Pan African Chamber of Commerce & Industry Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I, who was the guest of honour at the ceremony stated that the chamber is committed to mentoring and undertaking capacity building programmes for young entrepreneurs to grow their businesses as well as encouraging them to take up leadership roles to deepen Ghana’s gains economically and socially.

Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso I, reiterated the importance of the private sector to national growth and called on the government to ensure a conducive business environment that will make the private sector vibrant in driving growth and creating jobs.

“The Chamber has pledged its support to government in achieving a shared vision of growth and prosperity for all Ghanaians through private sector empowerment” he added.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana