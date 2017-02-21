Government has secured 125 million Canadian dollars to support its initiative of increasing agricultural output and reduce food prices, President Akufo Addo has disclosed.

The President who bemoaned the continuous decline of the agricultural sector also maintained that the development should increase food supplies and provide jobs.

Nana Akufo Addo made the announcement in his maiden State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday [February 21, 2017].

“An amount of 125 million Canadian dollars has been secured from Canada a friend of our nation to support the initiative. This will be anchored on the pillars that will transform agriculture. The provision of improved seeds, supply of fertilizers and the use of e-agriculture,” he said.

Ghana’s agric sector’s contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been declining for sometime now.

The issue has largely been blamed on the low productivity levels and lack of investments.

The continuous unattractiveness of the sector’s prospects to attract the teeming youth has also led to a decline in productivity in the agric sector.

The result is the increased import bills due to import of rice, fish and poultry among other food items.

“Farmers are left on their own it is not surprising that food prices are high and we have to import almost everything we eat including vegetables from our neighbors and yet agriculture provides the best opportunity to use modern methods to change the lives of many within the shortest possible time.”

Meanwhile the President has also revealed plans to roll out a national campaign to plant for food.

The policy will among others create jobs and reduce the high unemployment figures.

“A national campaign planting for food and jobs will be launched to stimulate this activity…To initiate the campaign the District Assemblies will be tasked to identify and register progressive farmers in each of the 216 districts. For too long our farmers have been left to cope from themselves without the necessary support from government.”

–

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana