The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has introduced a programme dubbed: “Tertiary Drive” (TertDrive), to afford tertiary students the opportunity to learn how to drive while in school.

The programme, estimated to benefit 150,000 students annually, will ensure that the students graduate with their certificates alongside a genuine driving license acquired in a hassle-free environment.

A statement from the Public Relations Department of the DVLA said the product was developed in response to the growing need of tertiary students to obtain a genuine driver’s license before the completion of their respective academic and professional studies.

“All processes leading to the acquisition of a driving license, such as training, testing, personalisation and issuance of the license will be done on campus.

The move forms part of the country’s National Road Safety Strategy of improving road safety management, ensuring safer mobility, safer vehicles, and safer road users,” it said.

“TertDrive has been specially designed for students in tertiary institutions as a means of adding value to their academic and professional qualifications. It is affordable and convenient,” the statement said.

It said “the DVLA will support institutions that will take advantage of this product to use their institutions for training. Participating institutions would be required to provide a classroom for the theory aspect of the training and a dedicated place for its practical training.”

The concept offers a complete solution to the acquisition of a genuine driver’s licence and prevents the tendency where applicant fall victim to the activities of “Goro operatives” (Middlemen).

The statement explained that TertDrive will give students an added advantage over other competitors who were equally qualified but have no driving skills or driver’s license and improve their chances of employment.

“This could best be described, as a cutting-edge approach that is; acquiring educational qualification and a driver’s license readily within the same period.”

The statement said: “to enroll on the program, a student must be 18years and above, physically and mentally fit to drive, provide an admission letter, a valid national identification card, including a passport, and a resident permit (in the case of foreign students).

Students will pay the exact statutory amount the public pays, which now stands at GHs240, to get their drivers’ license. They will, however, enjoy some discount on the GHs 600 which is now paid at some driving schools.

It said the DVLA’s focus is to ensure best practices for licensing drivers and vehicles to promote road safety and environmental sustainability, while pursuing integrity, excellence, professionalism and reliability in service delivery.

–

Source: GNA