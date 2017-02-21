Basic and second cycle schools in Bimbilla in the Nanumba north district of the Northern region have resumed school after a week-long break following the chieftaincy conflict that broke out in the area.

Several lives and property were lost and many got injured. Basic and second cycle schools in the area closed after violent clashes in the township that left at least 10 dead.

The situation in Bimbilla is gradually improving, people are seen going their businesses and a visit by Citi News to some schools in Bimbilla town saw some teachers busily teaching though the number of students were not encouraging.

The assistant headmaster of one of the schools attempted an explanation why the numbers were so.

“There is still insecurity in town that is still holding the students. Some parents have also left the town because of the conflict and so the children themselves are not very certain and even gathering together in schools, they still have the fears that something might happen. I am sure that is the reason why we don’t have a good number in school. I am the assistant headmaster and I can not guarantee the safety of both the master and students, what happened the last time, nobody expected it to happen and so we cannot be sure that nothing will happen again,” he said.

The Assistant Director of Ghana Education Service in charge of Finance and Administration, Mr W K Fusheini says the directorate will visiting some of the schools and to plead with parents to encourage their wards to go to schools.

“I think what we are presently doing is that we are trying to go around the schools to talk to the teachers and also get some of the parents to talk to them about the need to let their wards come back to school, because as at now the situation is calm, people are going to their farms, stores are opened and everybody is going about their activities.”

“So it is very important that school children also start going to school and that will even make people to know that the situation is calm but if they are still staying at home and schools are closed, that is where fear still come into people that there is still danger.”

“So we doing all that we can because there is heavy security on the grounds and we hope that with the security nothing will happen again.”

By: Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana