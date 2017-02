President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, appeared before Parliament to deliver his first State of the Nation Address.

The address gave highlights of the present state of various sectors of the country’s economy, as inherited from the erstwhile John Mahama-led government.

He also announced his plans to remedy the challenges left behind by the previous administration. Listen to the full audio of the President’s address below.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana