President Akufo-Addo has condemned the spate of violent attacks that occurred during the country’s transition period earlier this year.

He said, such “undignified” acts must not be allowed to continue in the country.

Delivering his maiden State of the Nation Address before parliament on Tuesday, [February 21, 2017], Nana Akufo-Addo said such attacks must not be politicized but be objectively dealt with.

“Wrong doing has no political colour and I do not subscribe to the lawlessness of political party supporters simply because their party has been elected to office,” he said.

Following Nana Akufo-Addo’s victory in the country’s 2016 presidential elections, there have been several reports of violent clashes between supporters of his New Patriotic Party (NPP) and loyalists of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Most of these clashes resulted from attempts by the NPP supporters to forcibly take over jobs and government operations from supposed NDC supporters.

Attempts to seize some properties such as cars, and bungalows have also resulted in clashes between supporters of both parties.

Akufo-Addo in his address said, “when those incidents began, I instructed the IGP, John Kudalor to apply the law irrespective of political affiliation to law breakers. This instruction has also been carried on to his successor, David Asante-Apeatu. Both of them acted upon it to bring the situation under control.”

He said the developments appeared to be reprisal attacks which he strongly condemns.

“It appears these events were predicated on some concepts of equalization as it happened in 2009 and were repeated again in 2017.”

“I condemn all such conducts and call on all political parties especially the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure that this is the last time such undignified acts occur during our periods of transition,” he added.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

