The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been receiving threats from unknown persons following plans to embark on a demonstration against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, the National Youth Organiser of the party, Sidi Abubakar has said.

Youth in the NDC made known their intent to protest against what they have described as acts of intimidation, harassment, dismissals and seizure of private properties of NDC officials and members by the government.

The demonstration is scheduled to come on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Their planned protest followed the National executives of the NDC warning the Akufo-Addo administration to desist from the unlawful seizure of private properties belonging’ to officials of the past NDC administration in the wake of the setting up of government’s state assets retrieval task force.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Abubakar revealed he has since been receiving threats from anonymous persons in resistance to the planned demonstration.

He, however, said the NDC youth remained resolute and will proceed with the protest.

“Some of them of will call you tell me that Sidi, we will not allow you to lead this demonstration and we have received quite a lot of threatening messages. We have received messages threatening us and some will even call you with a blocked line threatening you and insulting the former president John Dramani Mahama and insulting all the NDC party members. But we are not perturbed. We know we are fighting a just cause and we will make sure we pursue it,” Mr. Abubakar said.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana