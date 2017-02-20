Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has asked the committee investigating the alleged bribery scandal to evaluate his evidence in the matter and take the necessary decision.

He said this when he appeared before the 5-member ad-hoc ommittee as a witness, to testify in the matter.

Although he was unable to give the Committee what they deemed as substantial evidence to support his bribery claims, he stated that his allegations were the facts available to him.

He therefore asked the committee to weigh his evidence and make a decision.

This is what transpired

Joe Ghartey: Do you have any evidence that Hon First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu took money from the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko and gave it to the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka to be given to you?

Mahama Ayariga: It is your job to evaluate my evidence whether you consider it hear -say for which you will not give in to it, but I will stick to what I know.I am not here to evaluate evidence. I think that is your job.

Joe Ghartey: You have not given us any direct evidence. You have told us you never spoke Joe Osei-Owusu. You never took money from Joe Osei-Owusu directly. Am I correct?

Mahama Ayariga: Yes.

Some witnesses have been asked to appear before the committee to testify in the scandal involving Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko and Members of the Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

The Chairman of the Appointments Committee , Joe Osei-Owusu appeared before the Committee on Thursday, where he claimed that Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa had admitted that the scandal was cooked up to equalize corruption allegations leveled against President Mahama.

Mr. Mahama Ayariga, and two other minority MPs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Alhassan Suhuyini, petitioned parliament to investigate the matter, for which the committee was set up.

After Mr. Ayariga’s appearance before the committee today [Monday], came the Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, who insisted that he never took money from Mr. Joe Osei-Owusu, to be given to his colleagues as bribe.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah

