A Ga-Dangme Movement in Ashaiman, has cautioned against any attempts by government to appoint a non Ga-Dangme as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

The first MCE for the area, Albert Okyere, who is an Akan, is rumoured to have been tipped for the position.

But according to the group, there are many Ga-Dangme indigenes in Ashaiman who have worked hard for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and can equally deliver.

Addressing the media at Ashaiman, the Chairman of the group, Ebenezer Amanor, said any appointment contrary to their demand will be met with stiff opposition.

“The youth groups, stakeholders and elders of the Ga Dangbe community in Ashaiman have resolved that the Municipal Chief Executive in Ashaiman shall be a Ga Dangme indigene based on the following reasons. No Ga Dangbe member has ever been appointed in any part or region of Ghana as a Municipal Chief Executive. In Greater Accra, almost all the Municpal Chief Executives are Ga Dangmes. but where is that of Ashaiman?There are many Ga Dangmes within the NPP in the Ashaiman Constituency, who are qualified and capable of holding the position of MCE, and to execute the agenda and vision of his excellency the President.Any attempt to impose anybody who is not a Ga Adangme will be vehemently opposed.”

This resistance comes days after Paramount chiefs in the seven Nzema traditional areas of the Western Region, also kicked against the President’s decision to appoint Dr. Ben Asante as the caretaker Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited.

According to them, Professor Sagary Nokoe, an NPP member “of the soil who understands the socio-cultural, economic, security, political and environmental dynamics of the terrain” is “more fit” to be considered for the job.

They have thus warned that failure on the part of the President to grant them their wish “will in a long way sever the ties that bind us the people of Nzemaland to your party and leadership”.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana