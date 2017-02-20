The Turkish government will partner Ghana to support the one district, one factory policy, and boost agriculture production, the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Nesrin Bayazit has assured.

She said Turkey had the expertise and vast experience in agriculture and would enhance its cooperation with Ghana so that both nations would leverage on each other for economic advancement.

‘‘Turkey has a good experience in agricultural sector and we are a self-sufficient country when it comes to agriculture and I think we can share our experiences with Ghana in that aspect.

‘‘We are aware of Government policy about One district, One factory and we have already started to support and try to find ways of engaging Turkish investors in this project,’’ she noted.

Madam Bayazit said this when she paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Information, Mustapha Abdul Hamid at his office in Accra.

She noted that, Turkey had expertise in Greenhouse and other agribusinesses, and therefore its co-operation with Ghana would be mutually beneficial, adding that, “we already have Turkish investors here in Ghana who are producing starch for export so there are many robust areas to partner for production’’.

The Turkish Ambassador disclosed that, the Turkish trade volume in Ghana was over 400 million dollars with a target to reach half a billion dollars by 2020.

Highlighting some of the developmental projects undertaken by the Turkish Government in the country, she said Turkey had a power badge in Tema producing electricity, and also building the terminal at the Kotoka International Airport.

She said: ‘‘We’re also constructing a water treatment plant which is being supported by the Turkish Exim Bank, and when completed, it will provide clean water for over two million people in the Central and Eastern regions’’.

For his part, the Minister of Information, Mr. Hamid, indicated that Turkey was an emerging market destination for Ghanaian businessmen and women, saying the country would collaborate with them for mutual benefits.

He said there were three principal business destinations for most Ghanaian business people namely, China, Dubai and Turkey, and Ghana would strengthen its relation with Turkey by exchanging ideas and technology transfer that would be mutually beneficial.

Source: GNA