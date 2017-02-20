President Akufo-Addo inherited an economy valued at GHc44, 608.1 million from the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration as of September 2016, according to figures from the Bank of Ghana.

The President is expected to give his first State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February, 21, 2017, less than two months of taking over the administration of the country.

In his last State of the Nation Address in January 2017, Mr. Mahama among other things, explained that under his tenure, Ghana’s currency, the cedi’s depreciation was around 4% in 2016.

He also added that, the public sector debt stock dropped from 72% to 35%.

According to the former President, Ghana continues to be West Africa’s second largest economy with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of almost $39 billion.

Below is an infographic capturing the economy Mr. John Mahama left behind:

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

