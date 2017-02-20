Saka Homes Limited, a leading residential and commercial property company in Ghana has launched its mobile application.

The mobile App is expected to provide customers with a friendly interface that would increase user experience.

The App also provides customers with various picture galleries for viewing which is specific to a particular property.

Customers can get updates from Saka Homes concerning various projects, developments and policies through push notifications.

The App among other things save users the stress of getting updates concerning projects, developments and policies.

Customers can also contact the sales and marketing directly from the App and can easily create a customized search to find properties that meets their own criteria.

How To Download App

Customer who may want to download the App must visit play.google.com and search Saka Homes on the Play Store.

The next step is for the customer to look for the available App with the Saka Homes logo clearly drawn on it and click the download button and get it installed on their mobile phones.

About Saka Homes

Saka Homes Limited is a leading residential and commercial property company in Ghana working across local , national and international markets, delivering beautiful , comfortable homes and working environment through the commitment and aspiration of its trustworthy staff.

Saka Homes Limited (SHL) was incorporated in 2012 , it emanated from ADMENS GHANA LIMITED; an indigenous property development firm which has the competencies of providing realistic accommodation solutions to the identified opportunity and needs in the industry today.

–

Credit: Saka Homes