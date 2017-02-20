Malaysia has recalled its envoy to Pyongyang in an escalating row over the killing of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-nam died in mysterious circumstances last week at a Kuala Lumpur airport – police believe he was poisoned while waiting for a flight.

Malaysian police say they are now looking for four North Koreans.

Pyongyang’s envoy to Malaysia was also summoned over earlier comments he made.

Despite widespread speculation that North Korea was behind the killing, there has been no definitive evidence and Pyongyang has not issued an official statement on the issue so far.

South Korea has publically accused the North of orchestrating the incident, saying on Monday that it was evidence of North Korean “terrorism getting bolder”.

Meanwhile a video which apparently shows CCTV footage of the attack on Kim Jong-Nam has surfaced and aired on Japanese television.

What has led to the diplomatic spat?

Malaysia was one of very few countries to maintain diplomatic relations with North Korea, but this killing has strained ties.

Over the past week Malaysia has refused to accede to North Korean demands to release Kim’s body into their custody without an autopsy.

It prompted Pyongyang’s ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, to accuse Kuala Lumpur on Friday of colluding with “hostile forces”, saying that Malaysia had “something to conceal”.

This provoked an angry response from the Malaysian foreign ministry which said his accusation was “baseless”, adding that it was their responsibility to conduct an investigation as Kim had died on Malaysian soil.

Source: BBC