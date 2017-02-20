The National Service Scheme (NSS) has urged persons who have undertaken their mandatory one-year service yet to register for posting this year.

The scheme in a statement signed by the acting Executive Director, Ussif Mustapha said all defaulters have up to March 17, 2017 to do so.

“The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) wishes to announce that eligible Ghanaians who missed the opportunity to do their national service in previous years and now wish to enroll to do the service, have up to Friday, March 17, 2017 to do so.”

It said eligible applicants must submit their application letters to their respective Regional Secretariat.

“Applicants in the Greater Accra Region should, however submit their application letters to the NSS head office in Accra,” the statement said.

“All application letters must be accompanied by introductory or attestation letters, academic certificates or transcripts from accredited tertiary institutions attended, school I.D. cards, and evidence of application for deferment of national service from previous years,” the statement added.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana