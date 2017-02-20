Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has stated categorically under oath that, he never bribed Members of Parliament’s Appointments Committee, ostensibly to get his nomination approved.

“I will state categorically without the fear of contradiction that I have never contrived, discussed or given any money to the First Deputy Speaker, Hon. Joe Osei- Owusu for said purposes namely to influence members of the committee to weigh a decision in my favour,” Mr. Ayarko told the special committee investigating the alleged bribery scandal.

Giving reasons to support his claim that he never bribed members of the Appointments Committee, Mr. Agyarko said that his party had the numbers to confirm his nomination even if the Minority had decided not to approve him.

“I do not think I performed poorly…I was convinced that with the 16/10 majority, my party had the numbers to pass me …so I had no motive whatsoever to influence or attempt to influence anybody with regards to my confirmation.”

Asked whether he took any action after hearing these allegations from the media, he said : “It was on leaving the Speaker’s lobby; on my way back , my phone kept ringing but I did not pick until I got to the Flagstaff House where there was a hoard of newsmen trying to thrust microphones in my face, asking about my attempt to bribe somebody. I felt incredulous about the matter and I said was without the fear of contradiction, I had done no such thing, and I will not do such thing.”

The Minister further explained that, he never considered it an option to issue a rejoinder on the allegation because he believed “the matter was outlandish and will therefore fall on its face.”

Mr. Boakye Agyarko made these comments when he appeared before the 5-member ad-hoc committee as a witness in the bribery scandal.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

