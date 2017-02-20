Minority Chief Whip and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has stated under oath that he never took any money from the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu, to be given to some minority members as bribe.

Appearing before the five-member ad-hoc committee investigating the allegation today [Monday], February 20, the MP reiterated his position that he also never directly gave any money to Mahama Ayariga and other minority MPs, to convince them to approve the nomination of Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

“I have never been given any money from the Chairman Joe Osei-Owusu to be given to anybody telling that person that the Chairman has given me this money to give”.

When he was specifically asked to respond to the allegation that the said bribe money of Ghc3,00 each for the minority MPs was returned to him upon realization that it was bribe money; the Asawase MP said ” Mr. Chairman this is a surprise to me because like I said, no such money was given to anybody so how could it be returned” he asked.

The Minority Chief Whip, who appeared before the Committee with his Lawyer, Sampson Ayenini, maintained his innocence throughout the hearing, saying that he was shocked that Mahama Ayargia, who is his best friend, could make such allegations against him.

Prior to him appearing before the Committee, Mahama Ayariga, who alongside two other minority MPs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Alhassan Suhuyini petitioned the House to investigate the matter, reiterated to the Committee today [Monday], that his allegations are true.

Mr. Ayariga however told the House to weigh his evidence, although he failed to produce any hardcore information to that effect.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana