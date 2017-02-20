In Week 2 of the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak failed to find the net for the second straight time as they drew goalless at home to Medeama.

Hearts midfielder Malik Akowuah was facing his former team for the first time since leaving in the off-season but his efforts were not enough to give the Phobians a breakthrough.

Towards the end of the match, Hearts had a goal-bound header from Alex Kouassi tipped away by Medeama goalie Eric Ofori Antwi.

Hearts have two points from their first games while Medeama have four points.

Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko played a goalless draw at the Golden City Park.

The two teams struggled to find clear-cut chances initially but the game livened up and it was Kotoko who dominated the possession but they could not score.

Emmanuel Gyamfi put up a good display for the Reds but they had moments of panic as Chelsea sought the winner but Felix Annan was there to help Kotoko.

The draw gives them four points from the first two matches played while Berekum Chelsea got their first point of the season.

WAFA went 30 home games unbeaten after they beat Dwarfs 2-0 in Sogakope.

It took the home side 40 minutes to find the net through the effort of Gideon Waja. 40 minutes later, Komlan Agbegniadan scored the second to kill Dwarfs off.

WAFA picked up their first win while Dwarfs have won one and lost one so far.

Aduana Stars stunned Elmina Sharks 1-0 at the Ndoum Stadium thanks to a first half goal from Godfred Saka.

The right back was the first to head home after a free kick was blocked in the area.

The win sends Aduana to the top of the league table with 6 points while are yet to win a match.

In Dansoman, Liberty Professionals recovered from losing to Asante Kotoko to beat Inter Allies 2-0.

Bernard Arthur and Gerald Arkson scored in the 82nd and 84th minutes respectively to break Allies’ hearts.

Liberty have three points and are 5th on the log while Allies are 11th on one point.

By: Citi Sports Desk